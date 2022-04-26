The Polish authorities are not going to fulfill the demand to pay for Russian gas in rubles, said the representative of the Polish government Peter Naimsky.

“We will not pay. “All the opportunities, as the risks are considered, we are ready for them,” he said.

According to the representative of the Polish government, they are also ready for the scenario of stopping the gas supply from Russia.

“If necessary, as in the case of a relevant decision, we are able to refuse gas supplies at any time. “We are ready for the actions of the Russian side, which envisage the cessation of gas supplies,” he said.