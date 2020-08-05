Poland LGBT protests: Three charged with hanging rainbow flags off statues



A statue of astronomer Copernicus was dressed up with a rainbow flag and an anarchist face mask.





Three individuals implicated of hanging LGBT rainbow flags off statues in Warsaw have actually been jailed and charged.

Polish authorities charged them with desecrating monoliths and angering spiritual sensations.

Activists objecting versus the anti-LGBT policies of President Andrzej Duda hung the flags off statues of Jesus Christ, the astronomer Copernicus and the Warsaw mermaid.

They likewise dressed them in pink face masks bearing the anarcho-queer sign.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki knocked the activists, stating the statues symbolise worths that are necessary to countless Poles.