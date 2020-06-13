Poland ‘invades’ Czech Republic in ‘misunderstanding’

Image copyright

Poland has accepted to in brief invading the particular Czech Republic last month in what the Polish Defence Ministry described as a new “misunderstanding”.

Polish troops safeguarding the frontier as part of coronavirus measures began positions with a chapel within the Czech aspect of the edge. They seemingly stayed right now there for several days and nights.

The troops prevented Czech visitors through accessing the internet site.

Czech government bodies eventually intervened by calling Warsaw.

The incident occurred in north-eastern Moravia, in an area that will forms area of the historical property of Silesia – portion of which expands into all of us Czech Republic.

Poland provides described the particular incident like a mistake, even though the Czech Foreign Ministry says it has but to receive the explanation.

What happened?

The story premoere appearance in the particular regional Denik newspaper.

A construction industrial engineer overseeing fixes at the church had desired to take photos of the plastsorter.

But having been turned aside by Polish soldiers using machine firearms, who had create an obstacle on the route leading to the particular chapel.

Denik later got rid of a professional photographer to the web site. His photos appear to what is man’s bank account.

The church lies 30 metres within Czech area. The edge is formed with a small supply.

Denik stated the troops had at first taken up opportunities on the Polish bank in the stream, however for unknown factors had made a decision to make a short incursion directly into Czech area.

It is usually unclear how much time the Polish “occupation” held up.

The structure engineer claims he was flipped away from the web site on Thursday 28 May. The troops were continue to there in the weekend, noted Denik, if the Czech equal of Friends of the Earth was because of hold a little scheduled gathering in Pelhrimovy, a local town.

The movement’s local co-ordinator, Ivo Dokoupil, attempted to reveal to the Poles that his / her group prepared a brief trip to the church to take photos. He has been unceremoniously rebuffed.

“A soldier dressed in the uniform of a foreign state and carrying a sub-machine gun started giving me orders. It was a terrifying experience,” Mr Dokoupil informed the document.

“They wouldn’t let me get closer than 10 metres.”

At this aspect, it appears, the area Czech police was called and the soldiers were purchased to depart.

“The placement of the border post was a result of misunderstanding, not a deliberate act. It was corrected immediately and the case was resolved – also by the Czech side,” the particular Polish Ministry of Defence told CNN.

