Poland fines Gazprom $57 million over Nord Stream 2 By Reuters

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s anti-monopoly guard dog UOKiK stated on Monday it had actually fined Gazprom 213 million zloty ($57 million) (MM:-RRB- for absence of cooperation in its procedures with regard to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline task.

Poland sees Nord Stream 2, which would double Russia’s gas export capability by means of the Baltic Sea, as a hazard to Europe’s energy security, stating it will enhance Gazprom’s market supremacy.

Nord Stream 2 is led by Gazprom, with half of the financing supplied by Germany’s Uniper (DE:-RRB- and BASF’s (DE:-RRB- Wintershall system, Anglo-Dutch business Shell (L:-RRB-, Austria’s OMV (VI:-RRB- and Engie (PA:-RRB-.

UOKiK has actually been analyzing the task for many years and in 2019 it fined Engie 40 million euros for stopping working to supply files and details associating with the case.

“At the beginning of the year, we requested Gazprom provide us with contracts concluded by its subsidiary with other companies financing the construction of Nord Stream 2…The company failed to provide such information,” the head of UOKiK stated in a declaration.

“To my mind, it is an intentional act, the aim of which was to obstruct the ongoing proceedings.”

Gazprom decreased to comment. Russian President …