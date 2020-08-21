Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez

The ruling world champ has actually been missing given that breaking his ideal arm in a heavy crash throughout the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez last month. This is the very first time in his MotoGP profession that Marquez has actually missed out on races.

KTM has actually ended up being a frontrunner in 2020, with Brad Binder providing the bike its very first win at Brno and Espargaro revealing rate enough for triumph recently in the Austrian GP prior to the race was red-flagged for the big occurrence in between Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco.

Espargaro– who leaves KTM to partner Marquez at Honda in 2021– confesses the action KTM took in between in 2015 and 2020 with the RC16 wasn’t extreme, however is not sure if KTM is “as good as its seems” provided it is yet to increase against Marquez this season.

“I didn’t feel we changed so many things to be as good as we are,” stated Espargaro after topping Styrian GP practice onFriday “Still we can not actually think that we are so quickly. I do not desire to be unfavorable, I’m favorable constantly, however the very best person on the grid is not here.

“Marc is not here, and I would like to compare against the very best one. He is not here, and I do not understand what he would do because [Takaaki] Nakagami has actually been rather quick today [on the year-old LCR Honda] and Marc generally is much faster than him. We are excellent, this holds true, however …