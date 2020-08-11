Pokkén Tournament Dx Battle Pack – Nintendo Switch [Digital Code]



The Pokkén Tournament DX Battle Pack grants immediate access to Avatar items upon purchase and two waves of DLC as they are released. The Battle Pack contains 2 new Battle Pokémon and 2 new Support Pokémon Sets. With these Pokémon joining the fray, the battle is just getting started! Wave 1 releases on January 31, 2018 and contains Battle Pokémon Aegislash, a new Support Pokémon set featuring Mega Rayquaza and Mimikyu, and additional Avatar items. Wave 2 releases on March 23, 2018 and contains Battle Pokémon Blastoise, a new Support Pokémon set featuring Mew and Celebi, and additional Avatar items.Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online play. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online​