Pokémon Sword – Nintendo Switch

A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. Become a Pokémon Trainer, embark on a new journey in the new Galar region, and unravel the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta! Explore the Wild Area, a vast expanse of land where the player can freely control the camera. And participate in Max Raid Battles*** in which players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokémon known as Dynamax Pokémon.

Begin your adventure by choosing one of three new partner Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble and encounter new and familiar Pokémon as you catch, battle, and trade. Players can control the camera and explore the vast areas around them in the Wild Area. Team up with other players locally or online in the new multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battles. Trainers who possess the special item Dynamax Band can Dynamax their own Pokémon. Get ready for the next Pokémon adventure in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games.

Choose from three new partner Pokémon and encounter never-before-seen Pokémon

Unravel the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta!

Team up with other Trainers to participate in Max Raid Battles***!

Battle wild Dynamax Pokémon in Max Raid Battles and try catching them***