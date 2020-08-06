Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass or Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass (Retail Version) – [Switch Digital Code]



When you purchase the retail version of the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass/Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass you will receive a download code that you can redeem in Nintendo eShop for either the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass or the Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass. Upon redeeming the code, you will be prompted to select one Expansion Pass. You can only redeem this code for one Expansion Pass, so please select the version that corresponds to the game you have.

You’ll also see some familiar Pokémon that didn’t appear in the Galar region before, a total of over 200 Pokémon

Part 1: The Isle of Armor is releases June 17, 2020; Part 2: The Crown Tundra is scheduled for release during the fall of 2020

If you purchase the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass or the Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, you’ll receive two codes redeemable to get two special uniform sets of in-game apparel as a bonus