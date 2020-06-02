Pokémon Sword and Shield’s first expansion will arrive on June 17th

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s upcoming expansion, Isle of Armor, will be accessible on June 17th. The Isle of Armor, together with The Crown Tundra, which was introduced in January, add new characters, pokémon, and areas to discover. A brand new trailer right now reveals off a number of the content material gamers can anticipate.

In Isle of Armor, gamers will additionally get Gigantamax evolutions for his or her starter pokémon’s closing evolutions, Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Inteleon. Original starters Venusaur and Blastoise are additionally lastly getting their Gigantamax kinds to hitch Charizard, who already seems in Sword and Shield.

The Crown Tundra is anticipated within the fall. It will introduce the Galarian types of legendaries like Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, along with many extra.