Pokémon Sword and Shield: Isle of Armor review

For the previous week, I’ve spent most of my evenings wandering round a picturesque, almost abandoned island in search of Jigglypuff. It’s been a pleasant change of tempo. “Isle of Armor,” the primary enlargement for Pokémon Sword and Shield on the Switch, takes one of one of the best components of the expertise — the large, open “wild area” — and fleshes it out into a bigger world to discover. The enlargement doesn’t change the expertise in any vital methods. But it does present a pleasant excuse to leap again in.

The new island is a separate space of the Galar area, and it does have its personal small storyline to play by. It’s fairly primary: you arrive at a dojo the place you play by a number of challenges, which finally ends in you getting Kubfu, an lovable cross between a ninja and a raccoon, so as to add to your pokémon workforce. The challenges are commonplace Pokémon tropes like amassing objects (on this case gathering mushrooms in a cave) and defeating a rival (on this case a would-be fitness center coach with a magic hat).

This quest line doesn’t take lengthy to play by, however actually it’s only a manner of getting you acquainted with the brand new location. The Isle of Armor is actually a brand new wild space to discover, and the closest factor you’ll get to an open-world Pokémon expertise. What I appreciated most was the variety: there are wetlands and caves, and smaller islands to find. You’ll stroll throughout seashores full of colourful Slowpokes and experience a wierd bike by the ocean whereas a Sharpedo chases you. What you do on the island is identical as all the time. This remains to be a recreation about catching monsters and creating your excellent preventing workforce. But having a brand new area to do it in, and heaps extra creatures to gather, is ideal for these searching for a cause to get again into the sport.

There are some added diversions blended in. There’s are Digletts scattered throughout the island that yow will discover to earn new monsters, and the aforementioned dojo could be slowly upgraded with issues like a hair salon and merchandising machine. There are additionally new problem towers and a lot of raids for these searching for problem. For me, although, I’ve largely been having fun with increasing my pokédex; regardless of taking part in only a bit every day, I’ve already added 80 new monsters, together with an important Squirtle. Even higher: pokémon can now comply with you round, identical to within the Let’s Go video games. It’s extraordinarily enjoyable having a large Wailord path behind as you wander by a desert.

When I wrapped up the primary marketing campaign for Pokémon Shield, the wild space is what saved me coming again to the sport. It wasn’t an epic journey, but it surely become a small behavior. Every so usually I’d hop in, catch some new monsters, and perhaps cook dinner up a brand new curry recipe. It was good simply wandering round, in the identical manner that it may be good to experience a horse in The Witcher or go for a drive in Grand Theft Auto with the radio blaring and no vacation spot in thoughts. There’s no specific purpose or function — however that’s what’s good about it.

Isle of Armor merely provides extra of this. More monsters, extra areas, and a number of little diversions so as to add some construction. And you are able to do all of it with a Squirtle proper behind you.