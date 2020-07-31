Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Nintendo Switch)



Pokemon mystery dungeon: rescue team DX.

Revisit the classic in this beautiful watercolour remake of the first Mystery Dungeon – on Nintendo Switch for the very first time

Your personality decides who you are. Answer questions about yourself to see which of the 16 Pokémon starters you will become

Meet over 386 Pokémon and go on adventures with your handpicked rescue team to save the world from natural disasters

Explore Mystery dungeons that change terrain, enemies and rewards every time you enter?