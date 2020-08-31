Pokémon Go will end support for older iOS and Android phones in October

If you still play Pok émon Go on a smart device or tablet running Android 5.0 “Lollipop” or iOS 10 or 11, you’ll no longer have the ability to access the video game when Niantic presses an upgradein October The Pok émon Go Twitter account verified that 2 popular older phones likewise will not make it: the iPhone FIVE and iPhone 6 are being left, regardless of the reality both phones can be updated to run iOS 12.

All things thought about, the efficiency on those gadgets most likely wasn’t terrific. Pok émon Go may not be as requiring as some other titles, however it relies greatly on your phone’s video cameras, GPS tracking, and basic chops to stay up to date with its 3D visuals, and can be rather a drain on an aging phone battery. All that being stated, it’s going to be a loss for a non-trivial quantity of individuals around the world who do not wish to– or can’t– update their phones.

If you have a flagship or midrange iPhone or Android handset from the previous couple of years, you do not require to fret. It’s those with much older or more economical gadgets who may need to.