Pokémon Go Fest will be held online this year

The yearly Pokémon Go Fest will be held online from July 25th to July 26th this year because of this coronavirus pandemic. The occasion is generally held in select cities throughout the planet, allowing gamers to meet up in physical places such as large parks and perform with the favorite AR title. The first Pokémon Go Fest has been held at Chicago at 2017 to observe the game’s one-year anniversary, however potential festivals could extend to other nations, such as Japan and Germany.

This marks the first time Pokémon Go Fest attendees will be permitted to attend the two days of this event — formerly players could attend one from both days. With case going virtual this year, Niantic intends to raise the amount of tickets available. “Since the event is now global, we’re taking steps to make tickets available to as many Trainers as possible,” Niantic manager of marketing and international events Michael Steranka stated in a blog post. Though Niantic hasn’t yet detailed what the two-day festival will contain, it notes “new experiences, gameplay, and surprises” will be included.

Pokémon Go is an augmented reality game which relies heavily on outside exploration and bodily existence. With many folks remaining in the home, Niantic has accommodated the sport with the addition of limited-time remote-friendly attributes, like virtual raids, to make sure enthusiasts are still having fun grabbing virtual creatures on their telephones.