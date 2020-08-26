Pokémon Go adds powerful Mega Evolution forms

Niantic is launching a brand-new Mega Evolution function for Pok émon Go, bringing more powerful developed forms of specific pokémon to the video game. Mega Evolution was presented to the mainline Pok émon series in Pok émon X and Y and continued in Sun and Moon, however it does not appear in the most current video games Sword and Shield, which have a comparable function called Dynamax.

In Pok émon Go, Mega Evolution is managed with a brand-new resource called Mega Energy that is made by fighting Mega-Evolved pokémon in raids. You can Mega Evolve pokémon consisting of Beedrill, Blastoise, Charizard, and Venusaur when you have enough energy. The pokémon will end up being much more powerful in their brand-new forms, so Mega Evolution is most likely to have significant ramifications for top-level play.

Only one Mega-Evolved pokémon can be held simultaneously, which is probably a nod to the result’s short-lived nature in the mainline series. A brand-new pokédex function will let you track which pokémon you have actually Mega Evolved in the past. Once you have actually Mega Evolved a particular pokémon a single time, you will not require as much energy to do so once again in the future.

Niantic will be holding numerous occasions throughout September concentrating on Mega Evolutions, and there’ll likewise be a brand-new unique research study questline in the video game. It’s unclear precisely when the function will …