Pokémon Café Mix, New Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Smile Games Announced for Switch, Mobile

Pokémon galore! The Pokémon Company has announced three new games — a mobile-only, one for mobile and the Nintendo Switch, and third just for the Nintendo Switch. The last of them is named New Pokémon Snap, so when you can expect, it’s really a follow-up to the two-decade-old Nintendo 64 title. Then there’s Pokémon Café Mix, a free-to-play puzzle game with in-app purchases for Android, iOS, and Switch, about serving dishes and drinks to Pokémon clients. That leaves Pokémon Smile, an app for Android and iOS, designed to make toothbrushing fun for children.

Pokémon Smile — out already, totally free — uses augmented reality to enhance toothbrushing. Kids can elect to “wear” a Pokémon on the heads as a hat. The lower third of the screen is made up of animated teeth, Pokémon, and cavity-causing bacteria. Point the front camera at your kid’s face and as they brush various sections of their teeth, the Pokémon will undoubtedly be saved from the bacteria and be put into their Pokédex, consisting of over a hundred as a whole.

In Pokémon Café Mix — available June 23 — players manage their particular café by using Pokémon who’ve “Café Skills”. Puzzles include matching icons, gaining a high score, or removing sugar cubes. This can not only help you serve items in your Pokémon-themed menu, but also permit you to expand your menu offerings and the café it self. Solving puzzles will also net you the in-game currency “Golden Acorns”, which is often used in many ways.

New Pokémon Snap — currently in development and with no release date — can be an exploration adventure about capturing of Pokémon in their natural habitats. The more you travel, the more images you click, the more Pokémon behaviours you’ll get to see. All of this can help you build out your “Pokémon Photodex”. Bandai Namco Studios could be the developer on New Pokémon Snap.

Alongside, The Pokémon Company also revealed that “Mega Evolutions” are coming to Pokémon Go. Additionally, Galarian Farfetch’d — from Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield — will appear in Pokémon Go. And in the event that you play both games — Pokémon Go and Sword and Shield — you’ll special avatar items on the Switch for the latter’s first expansion, The Isle of Armor, available now.