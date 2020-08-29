Points leader Rea puts Kawasaki on pole

Scott Redding led the 25-minute session early on astride the factory Ducati, his time of 1m50.149 s putting him 0.002 s clear of Honda’s Alvaro Bautista.

However, Rea handled to break the 1m50s barrier on his extremely first leaflet to nab the leading area, and after that enhanced his time to a 1m49.729 s to put himself even more clear of Redding, who likewise slipped behind Go Eleven’s Ruben Rinaldi into 3rd.

Rinaldi and Friday pacesetter Chaz Davies then made the most of a near-empty track to make it a Ducati one-two at the top of the charts, with factory rider Davies leading Rinaldi by 0.011 s.

Those lapped stayed unbeaten up until the last 5 minutes of certifying, when all riders returned on track on certifying tires to have one last chance at pole position.

Kawasaki’s Alex Lowes was the very first to beat Davies’ standard, lapping in 1m49.225 s, prior to his colleague Rea went even quicker with a time of 1m48.860 s.

That time stayed unbeaten for the rest of the session, with Baz winding up closest to the ruling champ with his 1m49.031 s leaflet.

Redding made it 3 various makers on the front row with a time of 1m49.164 s, while Lowes slipped to 4th in the last order, 0.061 s down on Redding.

Rinaldi went from 11th to 5th with a late flying lap that yielded a time of 1m49.256 s, ahead of the …