Pogo BPA-Free Plastic Water Bottle with Chug Lid, Teal, 40 oz



Price: $9.99

(as of Aug 29,2020 10:48:26 UTC – Details)



Hydrate in style with this Tritan Chug Water Bottle from Pogo. Ideal for on-the-go adventures, this ultimate hydration companion is perfectly sized with a 40-ounce capacity to quench your thirst. Made from sturdy plastic, this durable water bottle is ideal for storing a variety of different cold beverages. The chug-style flip lid has a leakproof cover and is great for fast hydration. This plastic water bottle is great to have while working out or in the cup holder of your car when you’re on the go. Soft touch carry loop makes it easy to bring this bottle with you wherever you go. BPA, phthalates, PVC, lead and cadmium free

Perfect way to hydrate when you are on the go

Made from sturdy and stylish Tritan

Chug-style lid has a leak proof cover and is great for fast hydration

Soft touch carry loop makes it easy to bring this bottle with you wherever you go

BPA, phthalates, PVC, lead and cadmium free