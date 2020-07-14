Pogo BPA-Free Plastic Water Bottle with Chug Lid, 32 oz.

Price: $8.99
(as of Jul 14,2020 21:01:10 UTC – Details)
From the manufacturer
Pogo 32oz Water Bottle
Maximum Hydration.
Chug-Style Lid
Drink surface stays completely covered and yuck-free.
Silicone Soft Straw
Silicone soft straw removes for easy cleaning.
Soft Touch Carry Loop
Designed for on-the-go use.
Dishwasher Safe
All parts top rack dishwasher safe.
About Pogo
Life can get crazy, sticky, messy. Your water bottle shouldn’t.
Pogo is here to help you fuel up and get on with your day. We offer sizes for everyone in the family – sip or chug, we’ve got you covered.
Life Moves Fast. Stay Hydrated.
Pogo 32oz Tritan water bottle is compact and portable, making it ideal for hydrating families on the go… The chug-style lid design is leak proof and features a soft touch carry loop for easy transportation.
Ideal for lunch bags, purses and briefcases
Great to have while working out or in the cup holder when you are on the go
Chug-style lid has a leak proof cover and is great for fast hydration
BPA, phthalates, PVC, lead and cadmium free
Material
Tritan Plastic
Tritan Plastic
Tritan Plastic
Tritan Plastic
Capacity
40 oz
18 oz
24 oz
32 oz
Lid Type
Chug or Straw
Chug or Straw
Chug or Straw
Chug or Straw
BPA/BPS Free
✓
✓
✓
✓
Dishwasher Safe
✓
✓
✓
✓
XL 32oz capacity for big thirsts
Hard chug spout stays completely covered and yuck-free during transport
All parts dishwasher safe and BPA free
Soft touch carry loop perfect for on-the-go