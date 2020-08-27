Pogba tests positive for coronavirus and withdraws from France squad for UEFA Nations League

The Manchester United midfielder has actually been neglected of the current global squad together with Tottenham Hotspur’s Tanguy Ndombele

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has actually been neglected of the France squad after screening positive for coronavirus, Didier Deschamps has actually verified.

The 27-year-old had actually been called on the planet champs’ squad for upcoming components versus Croatia and Sweden however has actually now been dislodged of factor to consider for choice.

Pogba has actually been changed in Deschamps’ squad by Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, while global group mate Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur likewise loses out after screening positive for Covid -19.

It implies Pogba will need to invest 2 week in seclusion – indicating he will miss out on the start of Man United’s pre-season preparations, which start next week following their extended 2019-20 season as they reached the Europa League semi-finals.

He is stated to be asymptomatic, nevertheless the positive test implies Deschamps has no alternative however to neglect among his essential gamers for the very first set of guys’s global components played in Europe this fiscal year.

France travel to Sweden for their very first UEFA Nations League encounter on Friday, September 5, prior to hosting Croatia in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup last on September 8.

More to follow.