POETIC JUSTICE: Ivy League-Bound Grace Thybulle Is Making Her Voice Heard 🎙️

When Grace Thybulle wakes up every morning, she looks forward to what is comfortable; or rather—what she has perfected. She imagines landing a block on a guard after winning a footrace down the court. She remembers how her endorphins rise after she nails her mid-range turn-around jumper.

But on June 14, she woke up to do something she’s never done before. There was a level of uncertainty and apprehension. Instead of the adrenaline that results from scoring an and-one off her baby-hook, this was a different type of rush. “I started shaking involuntarily,” she tells SLAM. In an all-black ensemble, Thybulle hopped up to an outdoor stage with the words “Our Generation Will Do Better” plastered as her backdrop.

She’s not nervous to drive, post up and pivot in front of a large crowd, but transforming into an orator and sharing her deepest emotions, rather than running the floor, was a whole new ballgame for the 17-year-old.

On a Sunday afternoon in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY, Thybulle was about to read a poem that she had written in her bedroom two weeks before. “Hi everyone,” she addressed the crowd. “I just wanted to express this collective anger that Black people have been feeling for a really long time, and you know we are sick and tired of being sick…