Podcast editor Descript adds new pro tier with access to its AI voice double feature

Descript, the maker of synthetic intelligence-powered audio modifying software application, is releasing a new tier of membership today called Descript Pro that includes access to its Overdubfeature

.

Overdub, very first launched in beta in 2015, is a synthesis tool that lets you efficiently develop an AI voice double on your own. That method, if you slipped up in a recording, the software application can repair it while completion outcome still feels natural and natural. It’s a bit like producing an audio-only deepfake, other than you’re doing it to repair your own errors rather of attempting to impersonate another person.

Descript Pro consists of the AI- powered Overdub feature for $30 a month

Descript states Overdub is now an authorities feature with the launch of Descript Pro, and it’s readily available if you spend for the $30- a-month (or $24- a-month billed each year) membership. Prior to today’s statement, Descript used a totally free tier, a Producer tier for $14 a month (or $10 each year), and a Team tier for $18 a month (or $15 each year). Both of those paid strategies are being bundled together into its less expensive offering, or what Descript is calling the Creator Plan, for $15 a month or $12 a month billed each year. It consists of whatever other than Overdub and less consisted of transcription hours.

Beyond Overdub, Descript’s primary selling point is that it reimagines audio modifying as a sort of collective Google Docs- design app, so you can modify the transcription of a podcast or other kind of audio recording as if it were a Word file and have actually the modifications shown in the playback. Descript likewise operates as a video editor and a transcription service, the latter of that includes AI- and human-aided transcriptions at up to 30 hours for the Pro strategy and 10 hours for the Creator one, with the choice to purchase extra hours.

The business states its new pro tier likewise consists of “exclusive access to advanced filler word handling, custom audiograms, and flexible publishing and export options.” The filler word handling is a specifically useful-sounding feature, as Descript states it can be utilized to “detect, ignore, and delete filler words like ‘you know,’ ‘like,’ and ‘kind of’” to make an audio recording noise more smooth and expert.

CEO Andrew Mason informs The Verge, “In our internal testing, we’ve found that removing filler words from Zoom meeting recordings reduces the length by about 10 percent.”