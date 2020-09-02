Poco X3 NFC to arrive with 33W fast charging, renders surface

September 7 is approaching and leakages about the upcoming Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC aren’t revealing any indications of decreasing. Today we got some additional details directly from German accreditation firm TUV.





Screenshots of the accreditation file

Two handsets with design numbers M2007J20CG and M2007J20CT, which belong to the Poco X3, have actually been found in an accreditation file exposing the charging speed. It validates the 33W charging rate.

A complete charge of the 5,160 mAh battery will just take 65 minutes according to previous teasers.

We likewise got some brand-new renders of the phone. The video camera module embraces an uncommon style, which we have not seen prior to. It does not match any of the styles mockups by the Poco worldwide representative from recently.

Source