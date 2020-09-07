Poco X3 NFC is official with Snapdragon 732G

The long-awaited midranger from Poco is finally here – say hello to the Poco X3 NFC. Yes, the official name of the phone has near-field communication in its name but has plenty of other cool specs worthy of praise.

The X3 NFC comes with Snapdragon 732G chipset by Qualcomm, making it the first in the world with that platform, and the company claims it is “the most powerful Snapdragon 700 series 4G processor to date”.

The front panel of the phone is a massive 6.67” LCD with Full HD+ resolution and 20:9 screen ratio. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate for smooth gaming, and the selfie camera is hidden behind an unobtrusive punch hole in the top center.

The snapper itself is 20 MP f/2.2 with some pixel binning technology for better selfies in daylight.

The cameras on the back are the true X factor of this midranger. The Poco X3 NFC has a 64 MP main cam with a Sony IMX682 sensor behind the f/1.73” aperture and 6P lens. There is also a 13 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle cam with 119-degree FoV.

The other two cameras are 2 MP f/2.4 – one for closeup shots, the other is a depth sensor to assist the portrait photos. Poco is bringing some AI features like Skyscaping 3.0, the obligatory Night Mode, ShootSteady video to artificially stabilize any clip.



Poco X3 NFC…