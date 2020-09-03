Poco X3 leaks in full hands-on video, pricing also surfaces

The Poco X3 NFC mobile phone is going to show up on Monday however a hands-on video appeared a bit early from the Spanish- speaking site Tecvideos TELEVISION, offering us the full information on the gadget. Meanwhile, a different leakage provided us an approximation on its rate.

The full YouTube hands-on was removed considering that, however erasing things from the web is hard so here go some screenshots.







Poco X3 hands-on

This time the Poco phone will not be a rebranded Xiaomi gadget – it will be a completely brand-new handset with 4 video cameras and the LED flash lined up in an X-formation. It will cost PHP10,990 ($ 225/EUR190) however there will be a so-called Premium Version, most likely with more storage, for PHP12,990 ($ 265/EUR225).

The video discusses in depth all the cool functions of the phone, in addition to the most crucial specifications. It will have a Snapdragon 730G chipset, and this system has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The front functions a 6.67″ LCD with one punch hole for the 20MP selfie video camera, while the finger print scanner is on the side, functioning as a power secret.







Poco X3 NFC pricing on Shopee

The customer states this panel features Full HD+ resolution and reveals the 120Hz revitalize rate toggle, while the security is Gorilla Glass 5.

Due to us not taking note throughout Spanish classes back in school, it is a bit tough to …