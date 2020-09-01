Poco X3 is officially arriving on September 7

Qualcomm and Poco revealed the brand-new X3 phone will be the very first with Snapdragon 732G chipset, and now we understand precisely when it’s coming – September 7 at 12 midday UTC. The brand name validated the date on its social networks pages and exposed it will be an online launch occasion.

Interestingly enough, the phone is called Poco X3 NFC and the name likewise appeared at the Bluetooth SIG site, where the gadget with design number M2007J20CG was accredited. This raises the concern of whether the business will have another variation of the X3 without near-field interaction.







Poco X3 NFC on Bluetooth SIG and Geekbench

The phone likewise appeared on Geekbench with 6 GB RAM and Android 10. The Snapdragon 732G is codenamed “surya” and reaches 571 with a single core and 1766 with numerous cores. Looking at our database, the CPU outcomes are unsurprisingly comparable to the Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 730G, nevertheless, the distinction in between the chips need to mainly come down to the GPU – something Geekbench is not determining.

Source|Via 1 • Via 2