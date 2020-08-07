Poco X2 starts receiving MIUI 12 update in India

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco has actually begun presenting its very first update to MIUI 12 for Indian users. The update to MIUI 12 is now heading out to Poco X2 systems offered in the subcontinent, with a lot of reports on Twitter validating the invoice of the brand-new software application.

The brand-new develop number is MIUI 12.0.1.0, QGHINXM, and it gets here over-the-air as a 813 MB download. The changelog states it’s “stable”, however it’s uncertain if this is simply a soak test or a more basic rollout. Whatever the case, a minimum of some individuals got it, so it’s plainly en route for all Poco X2 systems, even if it may take a while prior to it gets here on each and every single among them.

MIUI 12 brings brand-new system animations, with a “physically based” engine with “advanced architecture” that will revitalize your gadget’s feel and look. Additionally, vibrant window innovation”takes switching screen orientation to a new level” The brand-new variation of Xiaomi’s skin likewise has a brand name brand-new visual style, with magazine-level designs that “bring important things into the spotlight and make content structure clear”.

Hopefully this isn’t simply a fluke and will not be constrained to a couple of fortunate Poco X2 owners for long.

