Poco X2, Samsung Galaxy M21, and Other Phones That Received a Price Hike in Last 1 Month

Poco X2, Samsung Galaxy M21, Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual, and Realme C3 are the six smartphones that have received a price hike in the last 30 days. In some cases, smartphone makers have confirmed that the increase happened due mainly to supply constraints caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It is, however, crucial that you point out that the recent increases right after phone organizations raised their prices as a result of an increase in GST that came into effect in April this year.

Poco X2

The Poco X2 price hike occurred just a week ago. The phone that was earlier in the day available with a starting price of Rs. 16,999 received a revised price tag of Rs. 17,499 for the base, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Similarly, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model also got an elevated price of Rs. 18,499, up from 17,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, however, didn’t receive any changes and remains available at Rs. 20,999.

Samsung Galaxy M21

Similar to the Poco X2, the Samsung Galaxy M21 received a price hike of Rs. 500 across all variants, as shown from the updated pricing on the Samsung India eStore. The phone premiered with an initial price tag of Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB + 64GB configuration which was recently updated to Rs. 13,999. An identical price hike was implemented for the 6GB + 128GB model that is available at Rs. 15,999, up from the initial Rs. 15,499.

Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi also revised the price tag on the Redmi Note 8 from Rs. 11,499 to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and from Rs. 13,999 to Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB + 128GB option. The phone notably received a total price hike of up to Rs. 2,000 from its original starting price of Rs. 9,999.

Redmi 8

Alongside the Redmi Note 8, Xiaomi increased the price of the Redmi 8 from Rs. 9,299 to Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone was launched in October a year ago with a starting price of Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB option, though the company silently discontinued the base variant.

Redmi 8A Dual

The Redmi 8A Dual also saw a price hike for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant that’s available at Rs. 7,499, up from Rs. 7,299. However, there isn’t any change for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage type of the Redmi 8A Dual that is still available at Rs. 7,999. Xiaomi also earlier today introduced its 64GB storage model that carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. If we pass by the records, the Redmi 8A Dual received a total price hike of Rs. 1,000 since its launch in February.

Realme C3

The last major price hike that arrived to force in the last 30 days is of the Realme C3 that’s available at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. This shows an increase from the earlier pricing of Rs. 7,499. The phone was significantly launched at Rs. 6,999, though it received a Rs. 500 revision due to the GST hike in April.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the most effective affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can sign up for via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button below.

Affiliate links might be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.