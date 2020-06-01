Poco X2 Price in India Increased by Rs. 500, Now Starts at Rs. 17,499

Poco X2 is getting a value revision in India, practically three months after its launch in the nation. Poco X2 comes in three storage variants and the costs of two of the variants have been elevated by Rs. 500 whereas the highest variant of the smartphone nonetheless prices the identical because the elevated value after GST revision. Both 64GB and 128GB storage variants of the Poco X2 at the moment are listed on Flipkart with the revised pricing. To recall, Poco X2 comes with 120Hz show, quad rear cameras, and 4,500mAh battery. It can be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, paired with as much as 8GB of RAM and as much as 256GB onboard storage.

Poco X2 revised costs in India

Poco X2 value improve was confirmed by Poco consultant to Gadgets 360. Poco X2 6GB + 64GB storage mannequin will now retail at Rs. 17,499, whereas the 6GB + 128GB has now been priced at Rs. 18,499. The top-end 8GB + 256GB variant of the Poco X2 continues to be listed at Rs. 20,999.

To recall, Poco X2 was launched in India again in February in three color choices and acquired the primary value revision in April this 12 months, following the GST price improve.

Poco X2 specs

The Poco X2 runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, primarily based on Android 10, and it contains a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) RealityFlow 120Hz show. The telephone can be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with as much as 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In phrases of the cameras, the Poco X2 packs a quad rear digital camera setup that homes a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calling, the telephone packs a 20-megapixel main sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Connectivity choices on Poco X2 embrace 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone additionally comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the telephone is provided with a 4,500mAh battery that helps 27W quick charging. The firm claims that the battery can attain 100 p.c cost in 68 minutes.

Editor’s Note: The story has been up to date to mirror value improve of Rs. 500, not Rs. 1,500 as was earlier reported. The error is regretted.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the most effective inexpensive digital camera telephone in India? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly know-how podcast, which you’ll subscribe to through Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button beneath.

Affiliate hyperlinks could also be mechanically generated – see our ethics assertion for particulars.