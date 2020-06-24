Poco X2 Price in India Hiked for the 8GB RAM Model

Poco X2 has gotten one other value hike in India. The Poco X2 comes in three storage variants, and the pricing of its 8GB + 256GB mannequin has been elevated by Rs. 500 on Flipkart. Whereas, the pricing for its 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage fashions is unchanged on the e-commerce web site. Gadgets 360 has reached to out Poco for affirmation over this improvement. The Xiaomi sub-brand had first revised the costs of all the Poco X2 fashions in April, practically two months after their launch in India. A second value hike was introduced earlier this month, however solely for the 6GB RAM variants.

Poco X2 value in India

The 8GB + 256GB variant of Poco X2 is presently priced at Rs. 21,499 on Flipkart, up Rs. 500 from earlier pricing of Rs. 20,999. The value for the similar Poco X2 mannequin was elevated again in April to Rs. 20,999 from Rs 19,999, following the GST fee enhance.

The 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants of the Poco X2 are nonetheless obtainable to buy for Rs. 17,499 and Rs. 18,499, respectively. The value of each fashions was revised first in April and once more in June. Poco X2 was launched in India again in February.

Poco X2 specs

The Poco X2 runs Android-based MIUI 11 for Poco and encompasses a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) RealityFlow 120Hz show. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with as much as 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The telephone carries a quad rear digicam setup that homes a 64-megapixel major sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors.

At the entrance, Poco has offered a 20-megapixel major sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, for selfies and video calling. Connectivity choices on Poco X2 embrace 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Poco X2 carries a 4,500mAh battery that helps 27W quick charging. The firm claims that the battery can attain 100 % cost in 68 minutes. The smartphone additionally comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

