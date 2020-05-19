Poco Pop Buds, Poco’s First Truly Wireless Earbuds, to Launch in India

Poco has introduced its entry into the really wi-fi earphones market with the Poco Pop Buds. As of now, there aren’t any particulars obtainable for the Poco Pop Buds, however the firm says that it’s one step nearer to making its first really wi-fi earphones a actuality. The Poco Pop Buds would be the first audio product by the smartphone model that not too long ago unveiled its a lot anticipated Poco F2 Pro smartphone. Poco goals at releasing its TWS earphones in the Indian market, owing to the reportedly excessive development in the wearables market.

Poco Pop Buds mark the corporate’s entry into the world of TWS earphones. The firm is engaged on growing the earphones and no details about the specs or design is obtainable as of but. Interestingly, the corporate named the Poco Pop Buds via a Twitter poll the place it requested followers to decide amongst a number of title choices, with Poco Pop Buds getting majority of the votes. Poco has now confirmed that its first audio product might be TWS earphones referred to as the Poco Pop Buds.

Notably, the corporate first announced it was engaged on TWS earphones early in April the place it confirmed the product will come to India.

As of now, there is no such thing as a pricing info or particulars on availability for the Poco Pop Buds. The firm did state in a press launch that the wearable market in India has seen vital development in the final yr and that “Poco is all set to add its take on TWS audio to the Poco family.”

Poco launched its Poco F2 Pro smartphone that’s but to hit the Indian market. The cellphone is a rebranded model of the Redmi Ok30 Pro and comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has a quad rear digicam setup and a pop-up design for the selfie digicam.