Poco M2 will pack a 5,000 mAh battery

The Poco M2 is arriving tomorrow, and the company has already revealed a few specs of the smartphone to build hype around it. Adding to that, the Chinese phone maker has now confirmed that the M2 will ship with a 5,000 mAh battery.

That’s the same size as the M2 Pro’s cell, which charges at up to 33W. But it’s unclear if the regular M2 will also charge at the same speed.

Poor battery life leads to WTF moments. Be ready to turn all your WTF moments to #PowerFTW moments with 5000mAh battery.#POCOM2 is arriving on 8th September at 12 noon on @Flipkart.

Visit https://t.co/6jQJuI4kfk for more. Hit ❤️ to show your excitement. pic.twitter.com/vbCTEfVJ9Z — POCO India #POCOM2 (@IndiaPOCO) September 6, 2020

Other previously confirmed specs of the Poco M2 include 6GB RAM, FullHD+ notched display, quad rear cameras, and a fingerprint reader.

The Poco M2 will be unveiled tomorrow at 12PM IST (6:30AM UTC), which is when we’ll know more about its specs, pricing and availability.