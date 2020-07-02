Poco M2 Pro will pack 33W fast charging

The long-rumored Poco M2 Pro is along the way as it will officially be unveiled on July 7. The first teasers from yesterday gave us a sneak peek at the phone’s design which does look nearly the same as the world wide Redmi Note 9 Pro and now still another teaser confirms the presence of 33W fast charging. For reference, the Note 9 Pro supports 30W top-ups.

A quick surge will help you last more than a day. The #POCOM2Pro will include 33W super-fast charging support. RT if you should be ready to #FeelTheSurge. Know more: https://t.co/9qDfHgozXT pic.twitter.com/zXnxggSOE0 — #POCOForIndia (@IndiaPOCO) July 2, 2020

Earlier today, the Poco M2 Pro was spotted on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 720G chipset and 6GB RAM which also fits in with the rumors that the phone will be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro. If this holds up, the brand new Poco phone should bring a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD , quad-camera setup with a 64MP main shooter and a 5,020 mAh battery. We’re bound to obtain additional leaks in the coming days which will fill us in on all of those other M2 Pro’s key specs.