Poco M2 Pro spotted in Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance databases

Earlier this month we got here throughout a list for the Poco M2 Pro, the upcoming midrange entry into the revived Poco model. It got here with the M2003J6CI mannequin quantity and the gram codename and now the identical cellphone was spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG databases.







Poco M2 Pro Bluetooth SIG itemizing

The Bluetooth SIG itemizing reveals us that the cellphone runs MUI 11 and comes with Bluetooth 5.0. Interestingly the Declaration ID for the cellphone matches that of the Redmi Note 9 fashions.







Poco M2 Pro Wi-Fi Alliance itemizing

The gram kernel supply code additionally matches that of the Note 9 Pro, main us to consider the Poco M2 Pro would possibly simply be a rebadged Note 9 Pro. The Wi-Fi Alliance itemizing alternatively reveals the cellphone is working Android 10 with MIUI 11 on prime and helps dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

