Poco M2 Pro Receives BIS Certification, May Launch in India Soon

Poco is said to be taking care of a fresh phone, and is reported to launch a new device in the next 20 to 25 days. The Poco M2 Pro has been in the rumour mill for some time now and is one of the contenders for a probable launch. The device has already been spotted on Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance sites, now it has received the BIS certification (Bureau of Indian Standards) as well. This hints that the company is working on bringing the Poco M2 Pro to India in the long run.

Tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the Poco M2 Pro on the BIS site with model number M2003J6CI. This could be the same model number which was spotted on both the Bluetooth certification and Wi-Fi Alliance sites. The BIS site does not reveal any key information about the unit, but implies that the Poco M2 Pro will launch in India in the long run. The phone was also seen on Xiaomi’s India RF Exposure page last month, along side the Redmi Note 9 and the Mi 10.

Past leaks suggest that the Poco M2 Pro is in the works with a codename “gram”. The phone is also considered to be powered by the Snapdragon 720 SoC. The varied certifications listings hint that the phone will support Bluetooth v5 and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Even though Poco India General Manager C Manmohanan said in a recent interview that a new Poco phone would launch in another 20 to 25 days, there have been no teasers or any official hint which phone it will likely be. Apart from the Poco M2 Pro, the company can be speculated to create the recently unveiled Poco F2 Pro to the Indian market. The device debuted in Europe last month for a price of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 41,500). This model is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro.

