Poco M2 Pro goes on sale today

The Poco M2 Pro unveiled last week will go on sale today in India starting noon local time through Flipkart. It comes in Green and Greener, Out of the Blue and Two Shades of Black colors and has three memory options – 4GB/64GB priced at INR13,999 ($185/€165), 6GB/64GB priced at INR14,999 ($200/€175), and 6GB/128GB that’s priced at INR16,999 ($225/€200).











Poco M2 Pro comes in Green and Greener, Out of the Blue, and Two Shades of Black colors

The Poco M2 Pro is built around a 6.67″ FullHD+ display and has a Snapdragon 720G SoC under the hood. The smartphone boots Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top and comes with a total of five cameras – a 16MP selfie shooter on the front and a 48MP primary camera at the back joined by an 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units.

Other highlights of the Poco M2 Pro include a side-mounted fingerprint reader, P2i splash-proof coating, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port. The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery that charges at up to 33W.

Source