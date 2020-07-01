Poco M2 Pro arriving on July 7 with quad cameras

The Poco M2 Pro that we’ve been hearing about for the past couple of weeks will be finally unveiled on July 7 in India, through an on line event which will start at 12PM local time (6:30AM UTC).

The M2 Pro will mark the debut of the newest M series, joining the present X and F lineups which include the X2, F1, and F2 Pro. The last one wasn’t launched in India, though.

Poco hasn’t revealed any specifications concerning the M2 Pro yet, however it did give us a glimpse of its straight back which is just like the global version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro – four cameras situated in the center in a square formation with the LIGHT EMITTING DIODE flash placed right below.

For all those who have been on the edge of the seat. It’s time to #FeelTheSurge with the #POCOM2Pro. Arriving on July 7th @ 12 PM. RT if you wish to know more: https://t.co/9qDfHgozXT pic.twitter.com/8omQqEHS0r — #POCOForIndia (@IndiaPOCO) July 1, 2020

Additionally, the video teaser shared by the company features a silhouette of the M2 Pro with a recess on the best side hinting at a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

In a separate teaser video, the business confirmed fast charging support for the M2 Pro.

Past leaks and rumors point at the M2 Pro being truly a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro (global variant), and when that’s the case, then you can are expectant of it ahead with a Snapdragon 720G SoC, 6.67″ FullHD+ LCD, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and a 5,020 mAh battery with 30W charging.







Redmi Note 9 Pro (global variant)

In terms of imaging, it will have a 16MP snapper on leading and the 64MP main camera at the back will undoubtedly be joined by an 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth units.

The Poco M2 Pro will be sold through Flipkart in India and the business has promised to reveal more concerning the smartphone tomorrow.