Poco M2 Pro arrives with 33W fast-charging and 5,000 mAh battery

Poco introduced its latest M2 Pro smartphone. It comes with 33W fast-charging for the 5,000 mAh battery, in addition to an aggressive price tag for the midrange specs and features.

Beyond that the Poco M2 Pro is largely identical to the Indian Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone, sold globally as Redmi Note 9S. It has got the same over all design and Snapdragon 720G chipset, the quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor can be an exact copy too. The other three shooters are an 8 MP ultrawide-angle cam + 5 MP macro + 2 MP depth sensors.

The screen is a 6.7” LCD, while the fingerprint scanner is on the side. The display has one punch hole for the 16MP front-facing camera. The phone was also advertised throughout the launch to be water-resistant, even if it generally does not feature the official IP rating.











Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro arrives in three colors – Out Of The Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black; yes, they are the actual names of the paint jobs. There are three prices as well for the different memory variants – the 4/64 GB is INR13,999 ($185/€165), the 6/64 GB option is INR14,999 ($200/€175), whilst the 6/128 GB’s price is INR16,999 ($225/€200).

The first sale in India is scheduled for next Tuesday, July 14, at 12 PM. The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Source