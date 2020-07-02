Poco M2 Pro appears in Geekbench with 6GB of RAM and Snapdragon 720

Shortly after Poco India officially announced that the M2 Pro was coming on July 7 (via an on the web event), the device in question is now spotted on Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing revealed the device running Android 10, and the model name listed is “Xiaomi POCO M2 Pro”. Although we all know it’s a Qualcomm processor, the device is expected to arrive with the Snapdragon 720.

Poco’s new phone is expected to be described as a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro, so we can are expectant of a Snapdragon 720G, a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD screen, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 5,020 mAh battery. Thanks to the brand new benchmark results, we now know the M2 Pro should come with 6GB of RAM.

For all those who have been on the edge of their seat. It’s time for you to #FeelTheSurge with the #POCOM2Pro. Arriving on July 7th @ 12 PM. RT if you want to learn more: https://t.co/9qDfHgozXT pic.twitter.com/8omQqEHS0r — #POCOForIndia (@IndiaPOCO) July 1, 2020

Poco’s #FeelTheSurge must refer to the phone’s fast charging, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro uses 30W charging. The quad camera setup consists of a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. There’s also a 16MP selfie camera.

Poco India will announce the M2 Pro on July 7 and it is likely to be sold exclusively on Flipkart in India.

Source • Via