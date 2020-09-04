Poco M2 confirmed to have FHD+ screen and 6GB of RAM

The Poco M2, coming on September 8 at noon, will have a FullHD+ screen resolution and 6GB of RAM, Poco itself just confirmed.

Poco and Flipkart have been giving out certain details about the upcoming smartphone in the days leading up to the phone’s announcement.

Transform your WTF viewing moments to #PowerFTW moments with the FHD+ Display.#POCOM2 is arriving on 8th September at 12 noon on @Flipkart.

So far we know that the Poco M2 will have a “big” screen with a teardrop notch and long-lasting battery.

The higher-end Poco M2 Pro, which came out in July shares a lot of its DNA with the Redmi Note 9 Pro. That could mean that the Poco M2 will share some of its specs with the Redmi Note 9.