Poco M2 arrives with Helio G80, 6.53″ display, and 5,000 mAh battery

Xiaomi offshoot Poco introduced the M2 Pro back in July, and today, the company announced its toned-down variant, dubbed Poco M2.

The Poco M2 has a Helio G80 SoC at the helm that’s paired with 6GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box, and the company has promised to roll out MIUI 12 soon. Poco also says that M2 won’t come with any ads like other MIUI-running smartphones sold under the Mi and Redmi brand.

The Helio G80-powered smartphone is built around a 6.53″ FullHD+ display, that has a notch up top for the 8MP selfie camera and the protection of Gorilla Glass 3.

The back of the phone has a two-tone pattern with “anti-fingerprint texture” and is home to a fingerprint scanner that’s accompanied by a quad camera setup, comprising a 13MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units.







Poco M2 comes with four rear cameras

Fueling the entire package is a 5,000 mAh battery that draws power through a USB-C port at up to 18W. However, the bundled adapter only supports 10W charging, so you’ll have to shell out more money for faster charging.

If all this sounds familiar to you, that’s because the Poco M2 isn’t an entirely new smartphone. It shares most of its specs with the Redmi 9 Prime.

The rest of the specs of the Poco M2 include up to 128GB…