Poco India GM Takes Jab at Upcoming Realme X3 SuperZoom, Gets Called Out by Fans of Both Brands

Poco India General Manager C Manmohan posted a tweet that raised some eyebrows in the smartphone community. Replying to a post in regards to the launch of the Realme X3 series by a known tipster, Poco India GM C Manmohan took a jab at the Realme X3 SuperZoom discussing it as “super ‘creep’ mode”, and comparing it with the Poco X2 that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate screen that Manmohan referred to as “super ‘smooth’ mode”. Fans of both the brands chimed in, calling the Poco India GM out for his comment.

Which one would you decide on? X2 with the super”smooth” mode

or

X3 with the super”creep”mode? Why hop on a bandwagon when the train is already here? Remain #SmoothAF https://t.co/fWPNFhDpJj — C Manmohan #POCOForIndia (@cmanmohan) June 17, 2020

The tweet by C Manmohan was a reply to the June 25 launch of Realme X3 series in India, shared by tipster Mukul Sharma. It also stated, “Why jump on a bandwagon when the train is already here? Remain #SmoothAF,” referring to the upcoming launch of the Realme X3 series that features the Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom. It is unclear what type of response the Poco India GM was looking for with this specific tweet, however it certainly failed to go well with the city. Both Realme and Xiaomi (parent company of Poco) fans called the move immature, inexpensive, and unbecoming of an individual at that position.

Responding to the tweet, people said these types of tactics are not expected from a company GM. People tweeted that although they truly are Xiaomi users, they believe the phones should speak for themselves and that what they care about most is affordability. Users said that they are not expecting such behaviour, plus one tweeter who identified as a POCO user simply told Manmohan to “grow up”.

Bro seriously we’re not expecting this kind of behaviour of a person at this position towards other brand… At least u should support this…

Even i am also a poco user but…@cmanmohan Grow up Man… — piNtu (@281_Pintu) June 17, 2020

@cmanmohan you are Doing “cheap” Marketing for Your Company as a Company’s CEO you shouldn’t……Bhai user ki choice hai usko Kya chahiye…..or abhi toh X3 Launch bhi nhi hua Orr apke ye Haal hai…..???????? — Atul Tech Bazaar (@AtulBazaar) June 17, 2020

This is simply the latest in a long running series of salvoes between Realme and Xiaomi. Most recently, Xiaomi Global Vice President and India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain called Realme a “copy-cat brand” to which Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, said, “A real innovative brand and market leader won’t behave like that.” Last year, when Xiaomi launched the Redmi 7A, Sheth stated that the phone includes a “two year old” display and also took a jab at the phone’s tagline.

Another example is from April this past year when Realme was gearing up for the launch of its Realme 3 Pro with the Snapdragon 710 SoC. The Xiaomi India Managing Director tweeted that the Snapdragon 710 was annually old at that point and its particular Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a newer and faster Snapdragon 675.

This rivalry is not really a surprise as both the organizations are competing for the exact same budget friendly market in India and Realme being the relatively newer brand, is expanding its reach and market share in an area that was previously dominated by Xiaomi.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro an ideal premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you yourself can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.