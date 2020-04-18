Poco F2 Reportedly Spotted in IMEI Database With Model Number M2004J11G

Poco F2, the successor to 2018’s Poco F1 smartphone, has reportedly been noticed in one other business physique’s database. Expected to come back with mannequin quantity M2004J11G, the telephone was first noticed on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) web site and now, it has reportedly popped up in the IMEI database. The Poco F2 appears to be accumulating all the mandatory certifications which will counsel that the corporate could also be launching the telephone in the close to future. However, Poco itself has not shared any details about the launch or particulars concerning the Poco F2.

According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma who goes by @stufflistings, the IMEI database itemizing reveals the Poco F2 will include mannequin quantity M2004J11G. One of the 2 photographs shared by the tipster in a tweet reveals “Xiaomi: Poco (M2004J11G)” indicating {that a} Poco smartphone with this mannequin quantity has been listed on the IMEI database. The different picture merely associates the mannequin quantity with “Poco F2”. While it doesn’t share any extra details about the telephone itself, this provides extra weight to a earlier sighting that claimed the mannequin quantity M2004J11G belongs to the Poco F2.

The alleged Poco F2 was beforehand noticed on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) web site with the identical mannequin quantity. It additionally listed the producer as Xiaomi and the product identify as “Smartphone of the POCO trademark.” However, there was no element on the specs of the telephone.

It was believed that the Poco F2 will probably be a rebranded model of the Redmi Okay30 Pro however Poco India General Manager C Manmohan denied these rumours. The Poco F2, in accordance with Manmohan, won’t be priced round Rs. 20,000 which means it won’t comply with in the footsteps of its predecessor – Poco F1 – that was launched at Rs. 20,999 in 2018. The Poco F1, on the time, was among the many least expensive telephones to hold the flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC, twin rear cameras, and as much as 256GB of onboard storage.

