Poco F2 Pro vs Redmi K30 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

Poco F2 Pro on Tuesday made its launching with first-rate specifications like Snapdragon 865 SoC and also 64- megapixel primary video camera. The phone is based upon Redmi K30 Pro that was introduced in China previously this year, and also there are little distinctions in between both phones. The 2 phones featured 4,700 mAh battery with 30 W quickly billing assistance and also a 20- megapixel pop-up selfie video camera. We pit the just recently introduced Poco F2 Pro versus the Redmi K30 Pro to see if there are any type of distinctions in between both phones.

Poco F2 Pro vs Redmi K30 Pro: Price

The Poco F2 Pro is valued at EUR 499 (approximatelyRs 41,500) for the base 6GB + 128 GB storage space version. The 8GB + 256 GB storage space choice lugs a price of EUR 599 (approximatelyRs 50,000). The phone is offered for acquisition by means of Gearbest and also AliExpress. The phone will certainly additionally quickly be offered by means ofPoco web, Amazon, Lazada, Shopee, JD Central, and also a lot more. The Poco F2 Pro is available in 4 colour alternatives – Cyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue, Phantom White.

The Redmi K30 Pro, on the various other hand, was introduced in China at CNY 2,999 (approximatelyRs 32,500) for the base 6GB + 128 GB version, while the 8GB + 128 GB version establishes purchasers back by CNY 3,399 (approximatelyRs 36,000). The top-end 8GB + 256 GB variation of the Redmi K30 Pro sets you back CNY 3,699 (approximatelyRs 40,000). The phone is offered in China in Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Star Ring Purple, and also Space Grey colour alternatives.

Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2: Price, Specifications Compared

Poco F2 Pro vs Redmi K30 Pro: Specifications

Coming to specifications, the Redmi K30 Pro and also Poco F2 Pro phones are virtually the same. The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco F2 Pro works on MIUI for POCO, based upon Android 10, whereas Redmi K30 Pro works on MIUI 11, based upon Android10 MIUI for POCO features its very own Poco launcher, where MIUI 11 has MIUI launcher. The 2 phones include a 6.67- inch full-HD (1,080 x2,400) HDR10 AMOLED screen with 20:9 facet proportion.

Both the gadgets are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core SoC, coupled with 6GB and also 8GB RAM alternatives. Storage alternatives increase to 256 GB, and also there is no microSD card assistance for additional growth.

Coming to the video camera, the Poco F2 Pro and also Redmi K30 Pro phones have a quad back video camera configuration that is headlined by the 64- megapixel Sony IMX686 sensing unit, backed by OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). Other 3 electronic cameras on the Poco F2 Pro consist of a 5-megapixel telemacro video camera, a 13- megapixel wide-angle snapper that supplies a 123- level field of vision, and also a 2-megapixel deepness sensing unit. On the various other hand, Redmi K30 Pro loads a 5-megapixel macro video camera, a 13- megapixel wide-angle snapper that supplies a 123- level field of vision, and also a 2-megapixel deepness sensing unit. It is vague whether the 5-megapixel macro video camera in Redmi K30 Pro coincides as the 5-megapixel telemacro shooter in the Poco F2Pro Selfies on both phones are taken care of by a 20- megapixel pop-up front video camera.

The duo additionally loads 4,700 mAh battery inside that sustains 33 W quickly billing. Connectivity alternatives on the phone consist of dual-mode 5G (NSA SA), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GENERAL PRACTITIONER/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type- C, and also a 3.5 mm earphone jack. Both the phones are furnished with an in-display finger print scanner.

Is Mi 10 a pricey On ePlus 8 or a budget plan spending plan S20 Ultra? We reviewed this on Orbital, our regular innovation podcast, which you can sign up for by means of Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply struck the play switch listed below.