Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2: Price, Specifications Compared

Poco F2 Pro was released on Tuesday, the most up to date mobile phone from the Poco brand name. It is in fact a rebranded variation of the Redmi K30 Pro that was released inMarch The phone includes a pop-up selfie cam, quad electronic cameras at the back, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and also 5G assistance. The price of the phone begins at EUR 499 (approximatelyRs 41,500) for the 6GB 128 GB storage space variation. On the various other hand, Poco X2 was released in India in February with quad back electronic cameras and also a 120 Hz screen. Let’s see exactly how both the phones compare to each various other:

Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2 Price

Poco F2 Pro has actually been valued at EUR 499 (approximatelyRs 41,500) for the most budget-friendly 6GB 128 GB storage space variation, while its higher-end 8GB + 256 GB storage space variation can be bought for EUR 599 (approximatelyRs 50,00 0). The colours consist of Cyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue, and also PhantomWhite The phone has actually not yet been released in India.

Poco X2 is readily available in India and also can be bought forRs 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64 GB version,Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128 GB variation, and alsoRs 19,999 for the 8GB + 256 GB alternative. The phone is up for grabs on Flipkart in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and also Phoenix Red colours.

Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2 specifications

Poco F2 Pro is a dual-SIM mobile phone that runs MIUI for Poco, based upon Android10 It includes a 6.67- inch full-HD (1,080 x2,400 pics) HDR10 AMOLED screen with 20:9 facet proportion. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and also 128 GB or 256 GB of inner storage space.

Looking at Poco X2, this phone additionally works on MIUI 11 Designed for Poco, based upon Android10 It has a 6.67- inch full-HD+ (1,080 x2,400 pixels) RealityFlow 120 Hz screen with 20:9 facet proportion. The phone includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 G SoC combined with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and also approximately 256 GB onboard storage space.

Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2 cam attributes

Coming to the cam of both phones, the Poco F2 Pro includes a quad back cam arrangement consisting of a 64- megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensing unit, 5-megapixel telemacro cam, 13- megapixel wide-angle shooter, and also a 2-megapixel deepness sensing unit. For selfies, the phone includes a 20- megapixel pop-up cam.

On the various other hand, Poco X2 includes quad back cam arrangement, with a 64- megapixel main cam and also Sony IMX686 sensing unit, an 8-megapixel wide-angle cam, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and also a 2-megapixel deepness sensing unit. The Poco X2 includes double selfie electronic cameras consisting of a 20- megapixel sensing unit and also a 2-megapixel shooter.

Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2 battery, even more information

With the Poco F2 Pro, you obtain a 4,700 mAh battery with 33 W quick billing assistance. It includes approximately 256 GB of inner UFS 3.1 storage space that is not on the surface expanding making use of a microSD card. It additionally has an optical in-screen finger print sensing unit. In regards to connection, the phone sustains dual-mode 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, USB Type- C, Bluetooth v5.1, and also a 3.5 mm earphone jack.

The Poco X2 loads a 4,500 mAh battery supporting 27 W quick billing. It includes approximately 256 GB of inner UFS 2.1 storage space, and also has a side-mounted finger print sensing unit. Looking at the connection choices, Poco X2 sustains 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/c, Bluetooth, GENERAL PRACTITIONER/ A-GPS, USB Type- C, and also a 3.5 mm earphone jack.

Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2 contrast

