Poco exec teases four possible designs for the Poco X3

The Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson for the Poco brand name has actually seen the current Poco X3 leakages and chose to get in the video game. He published four possible designs for the upcoming phone asking his fans on Twitter to think which one is the genuine offer.









Four possible designs for the Poco X3

The broad strokes of the style are understood– we saw the back panel in FCC documents. However, the electronic camera design was left blank. All four designs published published by the Poco exec reveal a quad electronic camera setup, however there are 2 things to keep in mind here.

First, none appears to have actually an LED flash. Perhaps that will on the back panel rather of the circular electronic camera bump. Or perhaps none of these are genuine. Also, they do not compare with the odd-looking render that dripped the other day (which does have a flash).





An declared Poco X3 render

For now the just trustworthy piece of information we have is that there is undoubtedly a Poco X3 in the works– a follow up to the X2 mid-ranger – which it will be internationally readily available. The 64MP resolution of the primary camera likewise appears specific as it originates from the FCC docs.

But will the phone have a 120Hz OLED screen, Snapdragon 765G chipset and 33W quickly charging as some reports declared?

