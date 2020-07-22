POCO C3 to be the next rebadged phone from the brand in India

POCO is rumored to be all set for the launch of yet another smartphone in India. It could launch the POCO C3 soon. The device has appeared on Bluetooth SIG certification. It is tipped to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi 9C since the POCO phone comes with the same model number (M2006C3MI) as the Redmi 9C.

The POCO C3 moniker has already received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The M2006C3MI model number appears to be a variant of the M2006C3MG model number that belongs to the global edition of the Redmi 9C. Hence, the upcoming POCO phone could be a budget offering from the brand.

The POCO C3 could feature a 6.53-inch display with a waterdrop notch and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB of RAM. It is likely to run MIUI 12 based Android 10. Further, it could include a triple rear camera setup of 13MP + 5MP + 2MP and a 5MP selfie shooter. The phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Via: XDA-Developers