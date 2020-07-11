Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 5 and 4a Update: What A Mess! (video)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy Tab S5e and more for sale today

Let’s begin today off, even as we always do with deals as you know how things get when we get closer to a Galaxy Unpacked. We involve some deals on Samsung services and products, starting off with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite that is $130 off at B&H, leaving it at $420 shipped for the 128GB variant. The Galaxy Tab S5e is $89 off on Amazon, leaving the 64GB variant at $390. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is also finding a $60 discount, which means you could possibly get it for $220. We also have more deals on Apple Watches, Sony Earbuds, and more in the links in the description.

Bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live leak in three color options

New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G has appeared in a brand new leaked video

Evan Blass is hard at work today, mainly with Samsung’s Unpacked. Now, we now have two split leaks that truly look like Samsung posters and ads. First off, we now have an image of the new Galaxy Buds Live. We begin to see the bean-like shaped and the case which we hadn’t seen before and it looks like only a little squared box. They are available in three color variants, white black and copper. Speaking off copper, he also posted a moment long teaser of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G in it’s copper variant as well. The teaser shows the whole design of the telephone on all possible angles, as well as a number of the videos Samsung will most likely use as advertisements, showing off the telephone which still looks just about like the regular Z Flip.

Apple silicon MacBook Pros will be redesigned: Report

We have some new predictions from Ming Chi Kuo of what to are expecting for Apple Silicon-based MacBooks. First off, he says that he expects a 13.3in MacBook Pro with the same design but powered by Apple Silicon to start out shipping in Q4 with this year, just about as Apple promised at WWDC. He also expects a new MacBook Air to go into production around the same time as that MacBook Pro for a late winter in 2020 or early Spring launch in 2021. Then he mentioned the new 14in and 16in Pro models which will apparently be redesigned. However, we’ll have to watch for this new design at the least until the middle of 2021. Finally, that he mentions that the price tags for MacBook Airs will go down due to the reduced costs which come from ditching Intel chips.

It seems that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series could be less expensive than its predecessor

Speaking of Samsung we actually decided to produce a separate segment given how important that is. According to a Korean report, we would be getting cheaper Galaxy Notes this season. Last year the Note 10 was priced at 1.25M KRW while the Note 10+ started at 1.5M KRW. Well, based on this report, they will be finding a 50,000 Won discounted, which means around $40. The report claims that will happen as a result of lower demand caused by the pandemic and the fact that carrier subsidies will undoubtedly be smaller this season, meaning that the consumer has to pay more in advance. We’re unsure if this can translate to western markets but if we compare it to last year’s Notes, the Note 20 might start at $900 with the discount, as the Note 20 Plus or Ultra would start across the $1000 mark. Even with your lower prices, Samsung is expecting lower sales as a result of pandemic, but just notice how that is lower than the existing Galaxy S20 lineup.

New rumors declare that the iPhone 12 will pack 6GB RAM

We’ve been finding a lot of new leaks concerning the iPhone 12’s size, the high cost and also the delays. Now, we now have a new image which was posted a couple of days ago comparing the newest iPhone sizes to older iPhones, just about like the IRL ones we covered earlier in the day this week. The 5.4in iPhone is entirely back between your SE and the iPhone 7, the 6.1in 12 is in between the iPhone X and the 11 Pro Max, and the new 6.7in variant is last as it’s the biggest one. Now, we now have some new leaks on the RAM from a tipster on Twitter which got some details right on the iPhone SE so, still take it with a grain of salt. He claims that the Pro models will bring 6GB of RAM while the regular variants will stick to 4GB. Other trusted analysts also have predicted this spec so there’s an excellent possibility that we’ll be getting it.

Google Search code mentions a 5G Pixel 4a, but no Google Pixel 5 XL

And finally the absolute most confusing news today need to do with Google and the company’s Pixel and Nest roadmap.. Or should I call it mess. First, we get a teaser from Google for the upcoming Nest, which will be the successor to the original Google Home. We usually get these in the fall along with the Pixels but this video appears like if there’s no more waiting to be done… and jumping back again to Pixel here’s where it gets confusing. The guys over at 9to5Google dug to the Android 11 Beta code and found Google’s entire line up for 2020 making use of their codenames. It starts with the Pixel 4 and 4 XL that we now have, it then moves up to the Pixel 4a which we’ll talk more about in a second, but it continues to the Pixel 5 and rather than “redfin” being the codename for the Pixel 5 XL like we expected, we get yourself a Pixel 4a 5G, because… why not, that is Google. We’re expecting the Pixel 4a to launch with the Snapdragon 730, while the Pixel 5 is tipped to create the Snapdragon 765G. Now, if you think about any of it, this might signify we could get these phones together, and that it’s just the Pixel 4a lineup, one smaller and one larger with 5G, that could be that quote-unquote Pixel 5 we covered yesterday, that looks identical to the 4a, just larger. Speaking of the launch, welcome straight back Jon Prosser! We were waiting on the Pixel 4a announcement which was reportedly going to launch on Monday, July 13th but, based on Prosser it just got pushed straight back. He claims that the machine now demonstrates the announcement will be happening until August 3.

