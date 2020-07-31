Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 4a Update: FINALLY!!! (video)

Today’s deals include the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the Galaxy Note 9 and more

Deals. Yesterday we had some 13in MacBook Pro deals from B&H but, let’s move on to Amazon. They currently have it or $200 off, leaving the Intel Core i5, 4 thunderbolt, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage variant for $1600. Moving back to B&H they have the Galaxy Note 9 for $500 off its original price, leaving the 512GB of storage variant for $750. Best Buy’s Apple Shopping Event is still active, meaning you can get deals on Beats Headphones, the iPhone 11 and more. We also have more deals on Garmin watches and more in the links in the description.

OnePlus 8T could’ve been spotted at Geekbench

Yesterday we talked about how OnePlus will be launching a different Nord for North America later this year but, it looks like they’re focusing on the 8T already. It just went through Geekbench, revealing the new model number and some of the specs. It looks like it will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, it’ll pack 8GB o RAM and this variant is already running Android 11. Sadly, by this benchmark we can’t really tell if this is the regular 8T or the Pro, or if it’s the Snapdragon 865 or the 865+. Leaks should start coming in soon as we usually get these around October and November.

Microsoft’s Surface Duo will reportedly begin shipping in the week of August 24

Recently the Microsoft Surface Duo went through FCC and Bluetooth SIG certifications which usually means we’re getting closer to the launch date and, it looks like that might be the case. According to a new leak from Twitter, the Duo has started production and will beginning shipping to consumers on the week of August 24th. We were originally expecting it to come out for the holidays but, these certifications recently popped up and multiple Microsoft executives have been showing it off on social media so, this time line makes sense. The leaked specs still include two 5.6in AMOLED displays, the Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage and a 3460 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G pre-orders are now live with a $650 credit offer in tow

You may get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with Galaxy Note 20 Ultra pre-orders

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 may arrive on September 18

Let’s move on to Samsung as, and we have a lot to cover. First, pre-orders for the Z Flip 5G have begun in the States. These pre-orders will go on until August 6th and if you have an eligible device, you can get up to $650 in trade-ins, meaning you can get this phone for $800. Samsung is also adding six months of Spotify Premium, YouTube Premium and more. Speaking of pre-orders, we have some leaked coupons on Twitter that apparently are from Indonesia. The coupon basically says that if you purchase the Note 20 Ultra you’ll be getting an e-voucher to get the Galaxy Buds Live or the Buds+ for free. The coupon also reveals that the Buds Live will cost around $179 and that pre-orders will run from August 6th through August 19th. Finally, we have a new report with an alleged launch date for the Z Fold 2 and a price tag as well. The report mentions that Samsung and their Korean partners have agreed that September 18 will be the launch date for the Z Fold 2 but, you shouldn’t expect a price cut. The Korean price amounts to $2006 which means customers can expect the same $1980 we had for the original Fold. Oh, and remember that Thom Browne Edition we talked about yesterday? Yeah that will apparently be $3350.

Apple confirms the iPhone 12 series will be delayed by a few weeks

Qualcomm hints at a slight delay in the debut of Apple’s 5G iPhones

iPhone 12 lineup and new iPads could launch in October

We know that Apple’s launch timeline is a mess right now, at least when it comes to leaks. A couple of days ago we covered some leaks from Twitter that claimed that we might be getting an online event on September 8th where we would be getting the iPhone 12 line, the new Apple Watch, a new iPad and even AirPower. Now, Qualcomm just shared their quarter earnings and in their Q3 report, they underlined a potential effect on their revenue forecasts due to the “impact of the delay of a 5G flagship global phones” which analysts believe is the iPhone 12. And, this is no secret as Ming Chi Kuo has been predicting a delay for the mmWave iPhones for a long time now. However, Qualcomm’s CFO did say that the delay might be brief as it is only a partial delay. Now, we got a new tweet from Jon Prosser where he claims that the iPhone 12 and new iPads will be coming in October, going along with the delay Qualcomm reported. We’re not sure if this means that we’ll be getting the event until October or, if it’ll get announced on September 8th and we’ll have to wait.

Google Store teaser hints that the Pixel 4a is finally arriving on August 3

A couple of days ago, Jon Prosser leaked that the Google Pixel 4a would be happening on August 3rd after countless delays. Well, today Google just added a “lorem ipsum” page to the Google Store which is actually a puzzle. After you solve this puzzle, it reveals the words “The Google, Just What You’ve Been Waiting For Phone” along with the August 3 date on top of the phone’s silhouette, FINALLY. The lorem ipsum text also reveals the words “Video Chat”, “Lowlight Capture”, “Blur Bokeh”, “Megapixel”, and “Long Lasting Battery”. Just for context, we started covering leaks of the Pixel 4a back in December, and once the pandemic hit it was delayed numerous times. This phone is expected to bring the Snapdragon 730, a 5.81in OLED display, 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. There’s no word on the XL variant other than those sketchy leaks we got some time ago so, we assume that it won’t happen next week.

