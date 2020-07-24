PNY U3 Pro Elite MicroSD Card – 512GB – (P-SDUX512U3100PRO-GE)



Price: $99.99 - $84.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 01:34:39 UTC – Details)



PNY Pro elite 512GB MicroSD card is the ultimate choice for the photo and video professionals and enthusiasts. Rated U3 and packed with 100MB/s read and 80MB/s write speeds, It has never been so easy to capture the action and relive the moment. The struggle of Continuously shooting 4K video content has come to an end. Record up to 30 hours of 4K video and save it in just one small MicroSD card. PNY Pro elite 512GB MicroSD card, The “must have” partner for all extreme adventures in life.

Class 10, U3, V30 performance for the most intense applications including 4K Ultra HD video and burst mode shooting

Rated A2 for faster app performance and to run apps directly from PNY Pro elite Micro SD card

Ideal for use with action cameras, drones, smartphones, tablets, gaming and more

Includes SD adapter for compatibility with SDHC/SDXC host devices. Waterproof