PNY 64GB SDXC Elite Performance Memory Card (P-SDX64U395-GE) Works with Panasonic HC-WXF991K, HC-VX981K, HC-V770 Video Camera Camcorder Bundle with 1 Everything But Stromboli 3.0 SD/Micro Card Reader

PNY Elite Performance SDXC Flash Memory is PNY’s newest line of Elite Performance SD XC memory cards, and are the ideal solution for photographers, videographers, and others who are using advanced 3D/HD camcorders and DSLR cameras. These cards are the fastest PNY SDXC cards to date, with transfer speeds up to 95MB/s. Be ready to capture HD video action and super fast shots! These cards and are built with UHS-1 (Ultra High Speed) bus interfaces that will get the best performance out of any camera/camcorder. Bundle includes (1) 64 GB PNY SD Elite Performance SDXC Memory Cards and (1) Everything But Stromboli (TM) 3.0 SD/Micro Card Reader for lightning fast 3.0 transfer speeds to put all your photos, videos, data, and more onto your computer!

These cards are the fastest PNY SDXC cards to date: transfer speeds up to 95MB/s.

Stores approximately up to 14.5 hours of HD video

Class 10, UHS-I, U3, Full HD and 4K Ultra HD video-recording performance enables burst-mode shooting.

The ideal memory card for High Performance DSLR digital cameras and HD digital camcorders: the choice to capture fast action shots, professional-quality photography, sports videos, and HD videos